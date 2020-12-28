JPMorgan To Acquire Global Loyalty Business Of CxLoyalty Group

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) agreed to acquire the Global Loyalty business of cxLoyalty Group Holdings. The deal includes cxLoyalty's technology platforms, full-service travel agency, gift card, merchandise, and points bank businesses, the companies said.

The transaction excludes cxLoyalty Group Holdings' Global Customer Engagement division and other ongoing businesses. Greg Miller, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of cxLoyalty Group Holdings, will lead the Global Customer Engagement Division going forward.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming days.

JPMorgan said that the cxLoyalty brand and existing client relationships will continue to be led by cxLoyalty Group CEO Todd Siegel.

JPMorgan Chase credit card customers will continue using Ultimate Rewards as usual and over time, will have access to enhanced travel experiences, JPMorgan said.

