JPMorgan tells 200 staff in Israel to work from home- Bloomberg News

Oct 9 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase JPM.N has told its staff in Israel to work from home for the foreseeable future, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, after a surpriseattack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas set off a violent conflict between the two sides.

The Wall Street bank has about 200 employees in Israel, the report said, citing a person with knowledge of the plan. It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Israel's troops were still fighting to clear out Hamas gunmen more than two days after they burst across the fence from Gaza on a deadly rampage.

Fighting raged at several locations inside Israel where the fighters were still holed up after killing 700 Israelis and seizing dozens of hostages.

Israel has also responded with its heaviest ever bombardment of the Gaza strip, killing more than 400 people, while its army said it would soon go on the offensive after the biggest mobilization in the country's history.

