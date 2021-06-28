JPMorgan takes 40% stake in Brazil's C6 Bank

Updates with details on the deal

June 28 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N has acquired a 40% stake in Brazilian digital bank C6 Bank, the companies said on Monday.

The deal marks JPMorgan's debut in Brazil's retail banking. The U.S. bank has concentrated its activity in Brazil in corporate lending and investment banking.

Founded in 2019 by former partners of Latin America's largest independent investment bank, Banco BTG Pactual SA BPAC11.SA, C6 has 7 million clients, according to a statement.

"Partnering with JPMorgan Chase, a global leader in financial services and a trusted name in retail banking, is a game changer," said Marcelo Kalim, CEO and co-founder of C6 Bank.

The acquisition value and C6 valuation have not been disclosed.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jonathan Oatis)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.