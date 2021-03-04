JPMorgan Survey: 78% of Institutional Investors Don’t Plan to Invest in Crypto
A large majority of institutional investors don’t plan to invest in or trade cryptocurrency, according to research by JPMorgan.
- Of the 3,400 investors surveyed, 78% said it was unlikely their firm will invest in or offer trading services for crypto, Business Insider reported Wednesday.
- However, 58% of respondents believe that crypto is “here to stay,” compared to 21% calling it a “temporary fad.”
- The respondents represented 1,500 different institutions, with 89% saying saying their firm does not currently invest in or trade crypto.
- Several banking giants have shown growing interest to offering crypto services to clients in recent weeks, with Goldman Sachs announcing Monday the relaunch of its trading desk after a three-year hiatus.
- Another survey released Wednesday by Blind found that 57% of 1,800 tech professionals surveyed currently own some crypto.
- Respondents included employees of JPMorgan along with tech giants like Amazon and Twitter.
See also: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, UBS Are Trading an ETP Tied to Polkadot’s Crypto
Related Stories
- Colombia’s First Commercial Bank to Pilot Crypto Services
- All About Bitcoin – Mar 5, 2021
- The Hash – Mar 5, 2021
- First Mover – Mar 5, 2021
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.