JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 mln related to warrants

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Monday sued Elon Musk's Tesla Inc TSLA.O for more than $162 million over the electric car maker's alleged failure to make a contractually required payment related to warrant transactions.

The largest U.S. bank filed its breach of contract case in Manhattan federal court.

