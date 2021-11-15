JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 mln related to warrants

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Monday sued Elon Musk's Tesla Inc TSLA.O for more than $162 million over the electric car maker's alleged failure to make a contractually required payment related to warrant transactions.

The largest U.S. bank filed its breach of contract case in Manhattan federal court.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York )

