JPMorgan sues customers said to steal thousands in money glitch, CNBC says

JPMorgan (JPM) Chase has begun suing customers who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from ATMs by taking advantage of a technical glitch that allowed them to withdraw funds before a check bounced, CNBC’s Hugh Son reports. The bank on Monday filed lawsuits in at least three federal courts, taking aim at some of the people who withdrew the highest amounts in the so-called infinite money glitch that went viral on TikTok and other social media platforms in late August. JPMorgan is investigating thousands of possible cases related to the “infinite money glitch,” though it hasn’t disclosed the scope of associated losses, the author notes.

