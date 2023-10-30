News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan strategists advise opening a short in European banks, upgrade healthcare

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

October 30, 2023 — 03:54 am EDT

Written by Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 3 and 5. Adds more detail in paragraph 4

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Strategists at JPMorgan have advised opening a 'short' position in European banks, and moved the sector from 'neutral' to 'underweight', they said in a note published on Monday.

"If the bond yields are in the process of peaking this quarter, as we suspect ... then Banks could start to struggle," JPM strategists, led by Mislav Matejka, said.

European banking shares have been some of the best performing in Europe in 2023, with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks Index .SX7P rising almost 8% year-to-date versus a 1% for the broader STOXX 600 .STOXX.

JPM "used the funds" to upgrade the healthcare sector from 'neutral' to 'overweight', saying the sector could benefit from "higher U.S. dollar exposure, low beta and the long duration angle".

The STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare Index .SXDP is down around 0.4% year-to-date having touched its lowest level in seven months on Friday.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk, editing by Alun John)

((Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.