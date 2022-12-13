JPMorgan Strategist: Time to Sell Energy Stocks

The energy sector has been the top-performing sector so far this year, but it may be time to sell. That is according to JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic. Kolanovic, who is JPMorgan’s chief global markets strategist, recommends that investors sell out of energy stocks to capitalize on the performance divergence between oil and energy stocks. Oil prices surged more than 72% at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war, but have since plunged almost 50% and are now down for the year. The decline in WTI and Brent Crude Oil can be seen at the pump as the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. fell to $3.32 on Friday after previously hitting $5 earlier in the year. However, as oil prices have fallen, oil stocks are still trading near their multi-year highs. Historically, oil prices and energy stocks have been highly correlated, but the large difference this year and a broad pullback in the equity market could result in a selloff in energy stocks. Kolanovic believes that investors could take advantage of this by selling energy stocks now and then buying them at a lower price before the next upswing.

Finsum:JPMorgan strategist recommends selling energy stocks now before a major pullback that could be driven by the divergence between falling oil prices and rising energy stocks.

