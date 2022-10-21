JPMorgan Strategist Trims Risk Exposure in Model Portfolio

JPMorgan’s Chief Market Strategist Marko Kolanovic is trimming risk exposure in the bank’s model portfolio due to uncertainty in central-bank policy and a rise in geopolitical tensions. It’s a notable move for one of the most bullish strategists this year. Kolanovic cut the size of the company’s equity-overweight allocations and bond-underweight allocations. Equity overweight is the expectation for stocks to outperform their peers, while bond underweight is the outlook for bonds to underperform their peers. In a research note on Monday, Kolanovic’s team wrote, “Recent developments on these fronts — namely, the increasingly hawkish rhetoric from central banks, and escalation of the war in Ukraine — are likely to delay the economic and market recovery.” This follows Kolanovic’s comment earlier this month that the company’s year-end S&P 500 target of 4,800 may not be realized. However, he is hoping that bearish sentiment could limit further declines, while Asian economic growth could help support a global recovery.

