Personal Finance

JPMorgan Strategist Trims Risk Exposure in Model Portfolio

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
JPMorgan Strategist Trims Risk Exposure in Model Portfolio

JPMorgan’s Chief Market Strategist Marko Kolanovic is trimming risk exposure in the bank’s model portfolio due to uncertainty in central-bank policy and a rise in geopolitical tensions. It’s a notable move for one of the most bullish strategists this year. Kolanovic cut the size of the company’s equity-overweight allocations and bond-underweight allocations. Equity overweight is the expectation for stocks to outperform their peers, while bond underweight is the outlook for bonds to underperform their peers. In a research note on Monday, Kolanovic’s team wrote, “Recent developments on these fronts — namely, the increasingly hawkish rhetoric from central banks, and escalation of the war in Ukraine — are likely to delay the economic and market recovery.” This follows Kolanovic’s comment earlier this month that the company’s year-end S&P 500 target of 4,800 may not be realized. However, he is hoping that bearish sentiment could limit further declines, while Asian economic growth could help support a global recovery.

Finsum: Uncertainty in the Fed’s central-bank policy and a rise in geopolitical tensions led JPMorgan’s Chief Market Strategist to trim risk in the firm’s model portfolio.

  • JPMorgan
  • model portfolios
  • risk
  • fed

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Personal Finance

    Explore

    Most Popular