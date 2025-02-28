JPMorgan Stock: Is JPM Outperforming the Financial Services Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $723.6 billion , JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM ) is a global financial leader, providing a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to clients worldwide. Headquartered in New York, the company serves diverse markets, offering innovative investment banking, asset management, and consumer banking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of individuals, businesses, and institutions.

Companies worth $200 billion or more are classified as “mega-cap stocks,” JPMorgan firmly holds its place among the financial elite. As a leading force in global banking and financial services, JPMorgan Chase operates an extensive network spanning over 100 markets, offering a diverse suite of investment banking, asset management, and consumer banking solutions. Its reputation for financial strength and innovation underpins its position as a cornerstone of the global economy.

Active Investor:

Despite its notable strength, JPM has slipped 7.6% from its 52-week high of $280.25 , achieved on Feb. 19. However, over the past three months, JPM stock gained 3.7% , outperforming the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF ( IYG ), up marginally during the same time frame.

In the longer term, JPM rose 8.1% on a YTD basis and climbed 41.2% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming IYG’s YTD gains of 6.3% and 30.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, JPM has traded above its 50-day moving average since early October. It has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year.

On Jan. 15, JPM surged 2% after reporting strong Q4 earnings , surpassing expectations on both revenue and profit. The bank reported earnings per share of $4.81, well above analysts' forecasts of $4.09, while total managed revenue reached $43.7 billion, exceeding estimates of $41.9 billion and marking a 10% year-over-year increase. The results showcased the company’s financial strength, driven by robust performance in investment banking and asset management, despite ongoing challenges in deposit margin compression and regulatory pressures.

JPM’s rival, Citigroup Inc. ( C ) shares outperformed the stock, with a 12.1% uptick on a YTD basis and a 41.6% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are moderately bullish on JPM’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 24 analysts covering it. The mean price target of $269.91 suggests an upside potential of 4.2%.

On the date of publication, Rashmi Kumari did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.