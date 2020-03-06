JPMorgan Stock Is Down, Costco Slips as the Dow Plunges Again

U.S. markets are poised for another day deep in the red as investors try to grapple with the economic impact of the coronavirus.

All three of the major stock indexes pointed to a negative open with futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 744 points, or 2.9%. Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are faring even worse, down 3% and 3.4%, respectively.

Widespread fear in the stock market has investors seeking so-called haven assets, causing the yield on the 10-year note to briefly dip below 0.7%. Yields ticked upward following the latest report from the Labor Department, showing that 273,000 jobs were created in February, compared with the 175,000 economists expected.

That would ordinarily be seen as upbeat news, but it failed to have much impact on stocks. Investors appeared to shrug it off because it reflects conditions before fear of the coronavirus worsened.

Here are some of the stocks making big moves premarket:

Costco Wholesale (ticker: COST) shares were down 1.4% despite financial results for its fiscal second quarter beating estimates on both the top and bottom line. The retailer also reported an uptick in sales in February as shoppers stocked up on goods in fear of the coronavirus spreading.

Okta (OKTA) shares climbed 1.7%. The identity-management software company saw revenue climb 45% from the year-earlier quarter. Losses came in at a penny a share, while analysts had expected a loss of 5 cents.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) shares were down 4.4% following news late Thursday that the bank’s chief executive, James Dimon, had emergency heart surgery and is recovering.. Bank stocks have been weak in recent weeks as interest rates continue to fall.

American Outdoor Brands (AOBC) shares plunged 26.7%. The maker of Smith & Wesson guns’ fiscal third-quarter results fell short of expectations on both the top and bottom line.

