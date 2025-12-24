Is JPMorgan Stock a Buy for 2026 as it Hits an All-Time High?

JPMorgan’s JPM shares reached a new all-time high of $327.78 yesterday, driven by optimism for the easing rate cycle and stronger U.S. GDP growth, which boosted confidence in economic resilience and future earnings. Also, the news that the bank is mulling entry into the crypto trading business drove investor optimism.



Over the past six months, JPM shares have rallied 14.8% compared with the S&P Index’s gain of 15.7%. In the same time frame, its close peers, Bank of America BAC and Citigroup C, were up 19.5% and 44.5%, respectively.

Six-Month Price Performance





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite lagging the broader market and its close peers, JPMorgan stock trades at a premium. The stock is currently trading at a price-to-tangible book (P/TB) of 3.27X, above the industry average of 3.20X. At present, Bank of America has a P/TB of 2.04X, while Citigroup is trading at a P/TB of 1.30X.



Further, the Value Score of F suggests that the stock is not so cheap and indicates a stretched valuation at this moment.

JPM’s P/TB





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Will JPMorgan stock be able to sustain its momentum into 2026? Let’s check the factors driving it and then decide whether to buy the stock at a premium valuation or wait for a better entry point.

JPM’s Diversified, Resilient Business Model

JPMorgan is not just a simple retail lender. It operates across multiple segments, including consumer banking, commercial banking, investment banking, wealth & asset management, etc. That means it has multiple revenue streams and is better positioned to ride out economic cycles rather than being overly dependent on one part of the banking business. When lending slows, or rate-sensitive income softens, divisions such as trading, payments and wealth management often offset the weakness.



JPMorgan also benefits from one of the industry’s largest and most stable deposit bases, giving it low-cost funding and a competitive margin advantage. As of Sept. 30, 2025, the loans-to-deposit ratio was 56%. Its scale, technology investments and global infrastructure create structural efficiencies that smaller banks cannot replicate.



Also, a rising share of fee-based income (almost 45% of total net revenues on average) from wealth management and payments enhances stability and reduces reliance on interest-rate dynamics. Even during the pandemic period, the company posted low-to-mid-single-digit revenue growth, when other banks were struggling to sustain top-line growth.



JPMorgan is expanding its branch network in new markets to strengthen its competitive edge in relationship banking, despite the digital shift. In 2024, JPMorgan opened nearly 150 branches and plans to add 500 more by 2027 to deepen relationships and boost cross-selling across mortgages, loans, investments and credit cards. Even Bank of America is growing its 3,664-center network, with 40 new openings last year and 110 more by 2027.

JPMorgan’s Strong Profitability & Execution Track Record

JPMorgan has consistently delivered industry-leading returns through disciplined risk management, prudent balance sheet strategy and a focus on high-quality lending. Even during volatile rate cycles, it has maintained robust net interest income (NII) by effectively managing deposit costs and optimizing its loan portfolio. In 2020, during the near-zero interest rate backdrop, the company’s NII recorded a 5% decline compared with a fall of 11% for Bank of America and 8% for Citigroup.



Currently, as the Federal Reserve has started lowering rates, JPMorgan’s NII is expected to witness some pressure, but balance sheet growth and mix are likely to partly offset this. The company expects NII (excluding Markets) to be nearly $92.2 billion in 2025 and $95 billion in 2026. Similarly, Bank of America and Citigroup’s NII are expected to be under pressure over the medium term, though both expect continued NII expansion this year. Bank of America projects NII to rise 6-7% in 2025, while Citigroup expects NII (excluding Markets) to grow 5.5%.



JPMorgan’s non-interest income streams, spanning trading, investment banking (IB), payments and wealth management, provide additional earnings stability and help cushion downturns in any one segment. The bank’s leadership position in the IB business (rank #1 for global IB fees), healthy pipelines and an active M&A market will ensure stronger IB fee growth going forward. Also, JPMorgan, the industry’s leading trading desk, stands to gain from increased client hedging and speculative activity.



Moreover, leadership under Jamie Dimon has emphasized conservatism, capital strength and swift response to market shifts, enabling JPM to outperform competitors through crises, including the global financial downturn and the 2023 regional banking crisis. The company came to the rescue of the failed First Republic Bank and acquired it. The buyout supported the scaling of its wealth management business.



This consistent execution underpins JPMorgan’s ability to sustain superior profitability across cycles.

JPM’s Fortress Balance Sheet and Solid Liquidity

As of Sept. 30, 2025, JPM had a total debt of $496.6 billion (the majority of this is long-term in nature). The company's cash and due from banks and deposits with banks were $303.4 billion on the same date. The company maintains long-term issuer ratings of A-/AA-/A1 from Standard and Poor’s, Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service, respectively.



Hence, JPMorgan continues to reward shareholders handsomely. It cleared this year’s stress test impressively and announced an increase in its quarterly dividend by 7% to $1.50 per share, as well as authorized a new share repurchase program worth $50 billion. As of Sept. 30, 2025, almost $41.7 billion in authorization remained available.



This is the second time this year that JPMorgan has hiked its quarterly dividends. In March, it raised its quarterly dividend by 12% to $1.40 per share. In the last five years, it hiked dividends six times, with an annualized growth rate of 8.94%.



Similar to JPM, Bank of America and Citigroup cleared the 2025 stress test. Following this, Bank of America raised its quarterly dividend 8% to 28 cents per share and authorized a new $40 billion share repurchase program. Citigroup also announced a dividend hike of 7% to 60 cents per share. It is continuing with the previously announced buyback plan, which had $11.3 billion worth of authorization remaining as of Sept. 30, 2025.

Is JPMorgan Stock Worth Considering for 2026?

JPMorgan faces several risks that could pressure earnings. Interest rate changes, economic slowdowns and credit cycle deterioration can weaken loan demand, raise funding costs and increase credit losses, with credit-loss provisions nearly doubling from 2018-2019 levels. Its capital markets and IB revenues are cyclical and sensitive to geopolitical and macro uncertainty, as seen in the sharp drop in IB fees during 2022-2023 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict and high inflation. Intensifying competition from fintechs and non-bank players adds further headwinds despite the bank’s scale and resilience.



Nonetheless, JPMorgan remains well-placed for growth in 2026, backed by its robust capital markets business, dominant IB position, decent NII growth expectations and continued expansion through branch openings and strategic expansion plans.



Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 has been revised upward to $20.32, while that for 2026 has been moved down to $21.03. The decline in next year’s earnings estimates indicates elevated non-interest expense expectations and pressure on NII due to declining rates. Management expects 2026 non-interest expenses to rise by more than $9 billion to $105 billion.

Estimate Revision Trend





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPM’s earnings implies 2.9% and 3.5% year-over-year growth for 2025 and 2026, respectively. Additionally, the consensus mark for 2025 and 2026 revenues suggests a year-over-year rise of 2.8% and 3.9%, respectively.

Sales Estimates





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hence, you should not dismiss JPM stock just because its all-time high price or premium valuation. The company’s size, diversification, track record and recent performance make it a reasonable core holding for a multi-year horizon. However, you must keep an eye on interest-rate moves, macroeconomic headwinds and the banking sector broadly, because these could sway valuations and price movement more than the company’s individual performance.



If you own this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, retain it, while others may wait for a better entry point. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.