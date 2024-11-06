JPMorgan software analysts hold an analyst/industry conference call

Software Analysts, along with Procore (PCOR) Technologies discuss digital twin and industrial design within the Software Industry on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 6 at 11:30 am. Webcast Link
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PCOR:
- Procore Technologies (PCOR) Announces Q3 Financial Gains and Promising Outlook
- Procore Technologies’ $300M Stock Buyback Plan: Potential Risks and Market Challenges
- Procore price target lowered to $67 from $70 at Canaccord
- Procore price target raised to $66 from $64 at Barclays
- Procore price target lowered to $75 from $82 at JMP Securities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.