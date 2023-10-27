News & Insights

US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan slashes Israel's 4Q23 GDP growth forecast to -11% from previous quarter

October 27, 2023 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by Rodrigo Campos for Reuters ->

Corrects headline to show revision to 4Q in 2023, not 2024

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan sharply lowered on Friday its 2023 fourth quarter GDP forecast for Israel to an 11% contraction from the previous quarter, replacing its previous -1.5% estimate.

"Gauging the impact of the war on Israel’s economy remains difficult both due to still very high uncertainty about the scale and duration of the conflict and the lack of high-frequency data at hand," said JPMorgan in a research note.

The 2023 year-on-year output growth forecast was cut to 2.5% from the previous 3.2%, while the 2024 forecast was bumped slightly to 2.0% from 1.9%, JPMorgan said.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.