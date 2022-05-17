JPMorgan shareholders cast only 31% of votes for executive compensation

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Tuesday gave the least support since at least 2010 for compensation of top executives after CEO Jamie Dimon received a special $52.6 milion award to stay on the job for at least five more years.

In a "say-on-pay" referendum at the annual shareholder meeting, only 31% of votes were cast in favor of JPMorgan's executive compensation for 2021, according to a preliminary tally announced by the bank.

The previous low approval rate was 62% in 2015. In most years more than 90% of votes are cast in approval.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.