US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan shareholders cast only 31% of votes for executive compensation

Contributor
David Henry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co on Tuesday gave the least support since at least 2010 for compensation of top executives after CEO Jamie Dimon received a special $52.6 milion award to stay on the job for at least five more years.

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N on Tuesday gave the least support since at least 2010 for compensation of top executives after CEO Jamie Dimon received a special $52.6 milion award to stay on the job for at least five more years.

In a "say-on-pay" referendum at the annual shareholder meeting, only 31% of votes were cast in favor of JPMorgan's executive compensation for 2021, according to a preliminary tally announced by the bank.

The previous low approval rate was 62% in 2015. In most years more than 90% of votes are cast in approval.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular