JPMorgan shareholders back bank's directors, executive pay at annual meeting

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N shareholders voted to reelect each of the bank's board members, with each director receiving at least 84% of the shares voted, according to initial tallies.

More than 92% of investors voted for the bank's executive compensation packages, and none of the shareholder proposals won a majority of shares voted. One proposal, which asked that the bank report on its progress toward sustainable climate goals, got close with 49.6% of shares voted.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.