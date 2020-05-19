US Markets
JPMorgan shareholders back bank's directors, executive pay at annual meeting

Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

NEW YORK, May 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N shareholders voted to reelect each of the bank's board members, with each director receiving at least 84% of the shares voted, according to initial tallies.

More than 92% of investors voted for the bank's executive compensation packages, and none of the shareholder proposals won a majority of shares voted. One proposal, which asked that the bank report on its progress toward sustainable climate goals, got close with 49.6% of shares voted.

