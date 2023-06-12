News & Insights

JPMorgan settlement with Jeffrey Epstein victims totaled $290 mln -- source

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 12, 2023 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Nupur Anand for Reuters ->

June 12 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase JPM.N will pay about $290 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by women who said they were victims of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuses, and had sued the bank over its ties to the late financier, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The largest U.S. bank did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to settle according to the person familiar, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Epstein was a registered sex offender and a JPMorgan client from 1998 to 2013. He died in 2019.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand in New York)

