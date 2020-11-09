US Markets
JPMorgan sees S&P500 surging to 4,000 points in early-2021

Thyagaraju Adinarayan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

JPMorgan said on Monday it expected the U.S. S&P 500 to hit 4,000 points by early next year and called Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine update as "one of the best backdrops for sustained gains in years".

"After a prolonged period of elevated risks (global trade war, COVID-19 pandemic, US election uncertainty, etc.), the outlook is significantly clearing up, especially with news of a highly effective COVID-19 vaccine," the U.S. investment bank said in a note to clients.

The bank said it expects the U.S. equity index to hit about 4,500 by the end of 2021 -- a 25% jump from current levels. The index rose 3% to slightly above 3,600 points on Monday.

