JPMorgan sees 9-10% rise in Chinese stocks by end-2023

December 01, 2022 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Marc Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank JPMorgan has forecast a 9-10% jump in Chinese stocks by the end of next year if confidence begins to return to the country's giant, but currently spluttering, economy.

"We forecast 10% potential upside in MSCI-China .dMICN00000PUS from now to end-2023," JPMorgan's analysts said in note, adding that their target for the yuan-denominated CSI-300 .CSI300 stocks index was a 9% rise to 4,200 points.

A combination of support for China's battered property sector and hopes that COVID restrictions will be eased over the next year have lifted the two indexes nearly 13% and 10% respectively over the last 4-6 weeks.

