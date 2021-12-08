US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan see 10% decline in 4Q markets revenue from year-earlier record

Contributor
David Henry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

JPMorgan Chase & Co expects its fourth-quarter markets revenue will be down about 10 percent from a record performance a year earlier, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto said on Wednesday.

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N expects its fourth-quarter markets revenue will be down about 10 percent from a record performance a year earlier, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto said on Wednesday.

Fixed-income trading is leading the decline while equity markets revenue is flat to slightly up, Pinto said at an investor conference hosted by Goldman Sachs.

Investment banking fees will be up about 30% from a year earlier.

Expenses will continue to rise in 2022 as the bank makes more investments in its business, Pinto said, adding that the bank will give details on the spending next month when it reports results.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-332-219-1974; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM GS

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular