JPMorgan second-quarter profit rises on higher interest income

July 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase posted a 67% jump in profit for the second quarter on Friday as it earned more in interest from borrowers.

The largest U.S. lender's profit climbed to $14.47 billion, or $4.75 per share, for the quarter ended June 30. That compares with $8.65 billion, or $2.76 per share a year earlier.

JPMorgan bought a majority of failed First Republic Bank's assets in a government-backed deal in May after weeks of industry turbulence.

That bolstered its net interest income, which measures the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits.

