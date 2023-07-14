News & Insights

Earnings
jpm

JPMorgan second-quarter profit rises on higher interest income

REUTERS/Mike Segar

July 14, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by for Reuters ->

(Adds background, shares)

July 14 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase posted a 67% jump in profit for the second quarter on Friday as it earned more in interest from borrowers.

The largest U.S. lender's profit climbed to $14.47 billion, or $4.75 per share, for the quarter ended June 30. That compares with $8.65 billion, or $2.76 per share a year earlier.

 

JPMorgan bought a majority of failed First Republic Bank's assets in a government-backed deal in May after weeks of industry turbulence.

That bolstered its net interest income, which measures the difference between what banks earn on loans and pay out on deposits.

 

Shares of the bank rose 2.4% to $152.49 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Nupur Anand in New York; Editing by Lananh Nguyen) ((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JPMORGAN RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Earnings US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
EXCLUSIVE-JP Morgan says client shares in Russia's Magnit may be missing -> GRAPHIC-A look at the state of US bank credit as earnings season begins -> BlackRock quarterly profit rises as more investors flock to its funds -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM
FRCB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.