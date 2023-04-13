US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan scales down metals business - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

April 13, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds background on nickel crisis

April 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N has stopped working with dozens of base metals clients and slashed bonuses of its bankers after last year's nickel crisis, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

JPMorgan's metals business has been under strict internal scrutiny due to the bank's role in the upheaval last year, when the London Metal Exchange (LME) was forced to suspend nickel trading after the metal's prices doubled.

The surge was attributed to China's Tsingshan Holding Group buying large amounts of nickel to reduce its short positions in the metal.

JPMorgan has cut numerous base metals clients in Asia, particularly stopping business with privately owned Chinese companies, according to the Bloomberg report.

The bank is continuing to work only with a few large, long-standing clients in the region, the report added.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.