JPMorgan Scales Blockchain Platform via Mitsubishi Tie-Up

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM has entered into a deal with Mitsubishi Corporation MSBHF. Per the agreement, Mitsubishi will use JPMorgan’s blockchain platform, Kinexys, to manage payments across its global operations. This growing adoption indicates that blockchain is now integrated into the core operations of large financial institutions.



The U.S. traditional financial industry is gradually shifting toward faster and more technology-driven systems. Blockchain is becoming an important tool in this transformation. It is helping institutions improve efficiency, reduce costs, and manage global transactions more effectively.

What Does JPMorgan’s Kinexys Blockchain System Offer?

Kinexys is JPMorgan’s blockchain-based platform, launched in 2020. It has already processed more than $3 trillion in transactions. The platform currently handles $5 billion in daily payments, and JPM aims to double this daily transaction value to $10 billion.



Zack Chestnut, the global head of business development for Kinexys, said, “Our goal is to meaningfully grow these figures as quickly as we can, we would be pleased but not satisfied to see daily transaction value get above $10 billion per day in the foreseeable future.”



The platform offers several benefits. It enables near-instant fund transfers. It reduces reliance on intermediaries. It improves efficiency in cross-border payments. These features are especially useful for large companies operating across multiple regions.



JPMorgan also uses deposit-based digital tokens on this platform. These tokens are backed by funds held in bank accounts. They function similarly to stablecoins and allow faster and more secure transactions.

How This Expansion Benefits JPMorgan and Mitsubishi

The expansion is expected to benefit JPMorgan in multiple ways. Higher transaction volumes can drive fee-based income growth. Increased adoption by global clients can strengthen the bank’s payments business. It can also improve client retention by offering faster and more efficient services. Over time, continued investment in blockchain infrastructure may provide a strong competitive edge.



By using JPMorgan’s blockchain platform, Mitsubishi can move funds more quickly across its global operations. The system reduces delays from intermediaries and time zone gaps, making cross-border payments more efficient. It also supports better capital allocation across business units and enhances transaction visibility. This leads to stronger financial control and planning.

JPM’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Over the past three months, shares of JPMorgan fell 11.9% compared with 12.2% decline of the industry.





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Currently, JPM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How Other Financial Firms Are Scaling Blockchain Adoption

BlackRock, Inc. BLK is also expanding its presence in digital assets. Last year in November, BlackRock partnered with Binance, allowing its tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, to be used as collateral for crypto trading. The fund has grown to more than $2.5 billion and is backed by U.S. Treasury bills and other short-term assets.



BUIDL works similarly to a stablecoin but also provides yield, around 4%, making it attractive for large institutional investors such as hedge funds and private equity firms. The deal improves the token’s utility in trading markets and reflects how tokenized assets are gaining wider acceptance, combining traditional financial stability with blockchain efficiency.



Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN is also leveraging tokenized money market funds through its Benji platform. By digitizing fund shares on blockchain, the firm is improving how transactions and ownership records are managed, reducing delays seen in traditional systems and enabling faster, more efficient transfers.



This approach enhances BEN’s operational efficiency and flexibility in asset management. Tokenized funds can be tracked more easily and used within digital financial ecosystems, including as collateral. Overall, it helps improve liquidity and transparency and reflects the broader shift toward blockchain-driven financial infrastructure.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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