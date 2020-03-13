US Markets

JPMorgan says two employees at NYC headquarters contract coronavirus

Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

JPMorgan Chase and Co said on Friday two employees at its headquarters in New York City have contracted the coronavirus.

A CNBC report said both employees have remained at home from earlier this week and were receiving medical treatment.

