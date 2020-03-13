JPMorgan says two employees at NYC headquarters contract coronavirus

March 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase and Co JPM.N said on Friday two employees at its headquarters in New York City have contracted the coronavirus.

A CNBC report said both employees have remained at home from earlier this week and were receiving medical treatment.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.