JPMorgan Says Now is the Time to Buy the DiP

Finding a successful stock market predictor is like finding a needle in a haystack, but JPMorgan says they have the indicator, and now is the time to buy in the stock market. The buying guide is when the CBOE Volatility Index grows by over half of its one-month moving average. This has a near bulletproof historical record, only falling during recessions in the last 30 years. Markets gained an average of 9% in the equities in the two quarters after the metric was triggered. Overall, JPMorgan is bullish about the near future in equities and believes there is a lot of runway ahead.

Finsum: Metrics like this can be an anomaly or indicative of something structural underneath, still a recession isn’t out of question with Fed taper tantrum possibilities.

