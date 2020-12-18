US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan says Lee Raymond to leave board

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Friday that Lee Raymond had notified the bank of his intention to step down as a member of its board at the end of the year.

Dec 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N said on Friday that Lee Raymond had notified the bank of his intention to step down as a member of its board at the end of the year.

The bank in September had appointed Stephen Burke to take over Raymond's role as the lead independent director effective Jan. 1.

Raymond, the former chief executive officer at Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, was the target of a vote-out campaign by environmental groups as he become the focus of criticism of JPMorgan's climate record.

Following the campaign, JPMorgan said it was planning to name a new lead independent director "by end of summer 2020". However, Raymond was re-elected to the Board by shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on May 19.

Raymond's resignation from the board was not the result of any disagreement with the company, the bank said in a filing on Friday.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM XOM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular