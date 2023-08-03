News & Insights

JPMorgan says it expects to pay about $3 billion to help refill FDIC fund

August 03, 2023 — 05:49 pm EDT

Written by Nupur Anand for Reuters ->

By Nupur Anand

NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase JPM.N expects to set aside about $3 billion to replenish the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) fund once proposed rules are finalized by the bank regulator, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

U.S. banking giants are expected to shoulder the bulk of costs to refill the fund, which was drained of $16 billion this year after three banks collapsed.

Wells FargoWFC.N estimated it will face a pretax "special assessment" of up to $1.8 billion, while Bank of America BAC.N said it could face a pretax expense of about $1.9 billion once the FDIC proposal is finalized, according to separate filings this week.

Under the proposed rule, the FDIC would apply a "special assessment" fee of 0.125% to uninsured deposits of lenders in excess of $5 billion, based on the amount of uninsured deposits a bank held at the end of 2022.

