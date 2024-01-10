News & Insights

World Markets

JPMorgan says is excluding Egypt from its EM govt bonds index from Jan. 31

Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

January 10, 2024 — 02:25 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Wednesday it was excluding Egypt from its GBI-EM emerging market government bond index series effective Jan. 31.

"Egypt has been on Index Watch since September 21, 2023, in response to material FX convertibility issues reported by benchmarked investors," JPMorgan said in a statement.

Egypt as of Dec. 29 held a weight of 0.61% in the Global Diversified index, it said. Egypt had 13 Egyptian pound bonds in its indices, with maturities ranging from 2024 to 2030.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Writing by Patrick Werr;) ((patrick.werr@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: JPMORGAN INDEX/EGYPT (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.