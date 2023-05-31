News & Insights

JPMorgan says Dimon never had discussions with former executive over Epstein

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

May 31, 2023 — 10:08 am EDT

May 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N said on Wednesday Chief Executive Jamie Dimon never had discussions with Jes Staley, a former top executive at the bank, about the lender's business with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"There is no evidence that any such communications ever occurred — nothing in the voluminous number of documents reviewed and nothing in the nearly dozen depositions taken, including that of our own CEO," the bank said in a statement.

Lawyers for Staley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In his deposition on Friday, Dimon said he had never met or communicated with Epstein.

