JPMorgan rolls with early 2022 punches

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - It was always going to be tough for Wall Street to live up to 2021, a year that was as good as it gets for financial firms. JPMorgan, the first big U.S. bank to report first-quarter earnings, is a case in point. The giant lender took hits from a slump in financial-market activity and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reporting a 42% dive in quarterly profit from a year earlier. Even so, a strong U.S. economy and rising interest rates are largely helpful trends that remain intact for now.

JPMorgan’s merger-related and capital-markets revenue fell by roughly a third from a year earlier, the bank said https://www.jpmorganchase.com/content/dam/jpmc/jpmorgan-chase-and-co/investor-relations/documents/quarterly-earnings/2022/1st-quarter/c1afebcf-9ba1-44de-97fc-a446d7baf619.pdf on Wednesday. It won’t be the only one. The total value of deals in the Americas fell 25% in the first quarter relative to the first three months of 2021, according to Refinitiv. Investment bank peers like Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are likely to sport similar bruises when they report earnings on Thursday.

JPMorgan also took minor damage from Russian exposure and other credit issues, adding $1.5 billion to its provisions for losses. That contrasts with a release of $4.2 billion in the late-pandemic glow early last year.

The continuing strength of the U.S. economy will, however, be some comfort to boss Jamie Dimon and his rivals. While soaring inflation is a growing problem, the Federal Reserve’s efforts to counter it by raising interest rates generally help lenders like JPMorgan make more money, and the bank’s net interest margin edged higher accordingly. Meanwhile, U.S. consumer spending remains robust.

In another hopeful sign for the rest of the pack, JPMorgan’s trading desks capitalized on a volatile period, keeping the bank’s segment revenue within 3% of last year’s blowout figure. Unpredictable markets are good for traders and banks, up to a point.

The question is where that point comes. So far, the year has brought a nearly 20% decline in JPMorgan’s stock price, with most of its rivals not far behind. Dimon worries about things like inflation, the economic fallout from the Fed’s policy tightening actions, and further disruption of supply chains because of the war in Ukraine. But even bankers’ clever models can’t predict whether those clouds will clear or darken.

CONTEXT NEWS

- JPMorgan on April 13 reported a 42% drop in first-quarter profit from a year earlier as dealmaking slowed and the U.S. lender started building loan loss reserves in the face of decades-high inflation and the Ukraine crisis.

- The bank reported $30.7 billion of net revenue for the period, down nearly 5% year-on-year, and $8.3 billion or $2.63 per diluted share of net income, down from $14.3 billion or $4.50 a share in the first quarter of 2021.

