JPMorgan revises up Turkey year-end inflation forecast

Contributor
Marc Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

Investment bank JPMorgan revised up its Turkey year-end inflation forecast on Tuesday to 13.4% from 11.2%, saying the recent drop in the lira had started to exert price pressures.

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Investment bank JPMorgan revised up its Turkey year-end inflation forecast on Tuesday to 13.4% from 11.2%, saying the recent drop in the lira had started to exert price pressures.

"Despite the possible weakening in demand conditions, inflation dynamics have worsened," a JPMorgan note said after Turkish data on Monday showed annual inflation in March had climbed to above 16% - its highest since mid-2019.

"As a result, we have revised our end-year inflation forecast to 13.4% from 11.2%. Our end-2022 inflation forecast remains unchanged at 10.5%," JPMorgan said.

Monday's data was in line with consensus forecasts. Inflation has risen for six straight months to well above authorities' 5% official target. It has been in double digits for most of the past four years.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tom Arnold)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters