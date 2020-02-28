US Markets

JPMorgan restricts global travel to protect against virus - Bloomberg News

Contributors
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Rama venkat Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

JPMorgan Chase & Co has issued global restrictions on non-essential travel to protect its employees and business from the coronavirus epidemic, Bloomberg News https://bloom.bg/2vnxhyW reported late on Thursday.

Adds JPMorgan's confirmation

Feb 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N has issued global restrictions on non-essential travel to protect its employees and business from the coronavirus epidemic, Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday.

The Wall Street firm said it is "restricting all international travel to essential travel only," due to the continued spread of the virus, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman confirmed issuing a memo when contacted by Reuters, but did not provide further details.

The lender had restricted business travel to Italy earlier in this week.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Rama venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular