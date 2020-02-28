JPMorgan restricts global travel to protect against virus - Bloomberg News
Adds JPMorgan's confirmation
Feb 27 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N has issued global restrictions on non-essential travel to protect its employees and business from the coronavirus epidemic, Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday.
The Wall Street firm said it is "restricting all international travel to essential travel only," due to the continued spread of the virus, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo.
A JPMorgan spokeswoman confirmed issuing a memo when contacted by Reuters, but did not provide further details.
The lender had restricted business travel to Italy earlier in this week.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Rama venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Dashboard of a Downturn: Coronavirus Starts To Set Off Some Recession Alarm Bells
- Security contractor G4S to sell most of cash ops to Brinks in $945 million deal
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown
- U.S. Consumer Spending Could See One-Two Punch From Stocks Drop, Coronavirus