JPMorgan Reportedly Planning To Open About 100 Branches In Low-income Areas

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is planning to open about 100 new branches in low-income communities, including inner cities and rural towns in the U.S. where banks have been reducing their footprint for years, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Some of these so-called community centers come with the usual fixings—teller windows, ATMs, and bankers' offices—but also have spaces where the bank will host small businesses and financial literacy workshops, open to the public," the report said.

"This is not just 'do-gooding,' this is business," the JPMorgan chief executive, said in an interview with WSJ.

