JPMorgan removes Bank of America from Focus List on regulatory concerns

JPMorgan analyst Vivek Juneja says Bank of America’s (BAC) quarterly filing revealed two new regulatory matters – an anti-money laundering investigation and the possibility of regulatory actions related to this, and a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau inquiry into Zelle fraud which may result in an enforcement action or the bank pursuing litigation. The former is more significant and follows a recent formal agreement between the Office of the Comptroller of the Currenc and Wells Fargo for anti-money laundering deficiencies, the firm contends. JPMorgan believes the two key issues are how much this will add to Bank of America’s expenses and whether there will be any limitations imposed. Until regulators file formal actions, this issue will remain an overhang and likely to add a little pressure to the stock, in addition to the issue of potential further stock sales by Warren Buffett, adds JPMorgan. As such, it removed Bank of America from its Analyst Focus List while keeping an Overweight rating on the name.

