JPMorgan Reduces Stake in Paladin Energy

October 25, 2024 — 06:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in Paladin Energy Ltd as of October 23, 2024. This change involves various transactions including securities lending and proprietary trading by different subsidiaries of JPMorgan. Investors in Paladin Energy may need to adjust their strategies in light of this significant shift in shareholder structure.

