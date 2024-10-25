JPMorgan Reduces Stake in Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Ltd (AU:PDN) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in Paladin Energy Ltd as of October 23, 2024. This change involves various transactions including securities lending and proprietary trading by different subsidiaries of JPMorgan. Investors in Paladin Energy may need to adjust their strategies in light of this significant shift in shareholder structure.

For further insights into AU:PDN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.