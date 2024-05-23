News & Insights

JPMorgan Reduces Stake in IDP Education Ltd.

May 23, 2024 — 04:57 am EDT

IDP Education Ltd. (AU:IEL) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates, substantial holders in IDP Education Ltd., have reduced their voting power from 11.10% to 9.86%. This change occurred on May 21, 2024, following their last notification on May 17, 2024. The adjustment in voting power reflects a range of transactions, including sales, purchases, and securities lending activities.

