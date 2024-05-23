JPMorgan Reduces Stake in IDP Education Ltd.

IDP Education Ltd. (AU:IEL) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates, substantial holders in IDP Education Ltd., have reduced their voting power from 11.10% to 9.86%. This change occurred on May 21, 2024, following their last notification on May 17, 2024. The adjustment in voting power reflects a range of transactions, including sales, purchases, and securities lending activities.

For further insights into AU:IEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.