JPMorgan recommends buying 1-year Egyptian T-bill after bumper hike

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank JPMorgan recommended buying 1-year Egyptian T-bills at auction on Thursday after the central bank delivered a bumper 600 basis point rate hike and pledge to float the currency.

"The Egypt carry trade is back in focus and this time should be different," Gbolahan Taiwao at JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients.

"The catalysts we have been waiting for have now materialised with the CBE hiking the policy rate aggressively at yesterday’s emergency meeting and at the same time allowing USD/EGP flexibility."

The Egyptian pound weakened to a record low of beyond 50 to the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after the central bank announced the measures following an unscheduled meeting. On Thursday, the pound held stable at just above 49 to the dollar, LSEG data showed.

JPMorgan also predicts Egypt's inflation will jump by 4% month-on-month in February, but expected it to slow later in the year, leaving room for rate cuts.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)

