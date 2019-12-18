US Markets

JPMorgan receives approval for majority-owned securities venture in China

Samuel Shen Reuters
Noah Sin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Dec 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan said on Wednesday it received Chinese regulatory approval to set up a majority-owned securities venture in the country.

The Wall Street bank said the joint venture's services will include brokerage, investment advisory, underwriting and sponsorship.

