US Markets
JPM

JPMorgan received almost $18 billion in PPP loan applications -bank

Contributor
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

JPMorgan Chase & Co said in an email to small business clients late on Wednesday that it had submitted roughly 220,000 applications this week to the Small Business Administration for the Paycheck Protection Program.

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall

NEW YORK, April 30 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N said in an email to small business clients late on Wednesday that it had submitted roughly 220,000 applications this week to the Small Business Administration for the Paycheck Protection Program.

The email went out to customers whose loan applications had been submitted.

The bank said the applications requested, in total, more than $17.8 billion in relief.

The average loan size was around $81,000, and roughly half of the loan applications were filed by businesses with fewer than five employees, the bank said. About 80% of the applications were for amounts less than $100,000 and about 40% were for less than $25,000.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Gareth Jones)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (646) 223-5063 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular