JPMorgan raises prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike

Contributor
Manya Saini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Wednesday it had raised its prime lending rate by 75 basis points to 4.75%, effective Thursday.

The move follows Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, biggest by the U.S. central bank since 1994, to tame red-hot inflation. FED/

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

