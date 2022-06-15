JPMorgan raises prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike

June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N said on Wednesday it had raised its prime lending rate by 75 basis points to 4.75%, effective Thursday.

The move follows Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, biggest by the U.S. central bank since 1994, to tame red-hot inflation. FED/

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

