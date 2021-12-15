JPMorgan raises China Q4 and 2022 GDP forecast

Contributor
Karin Strohecker Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

JPMorgan raised its forecast for fourth quarter and full year 2022 China GDP on Wednesday, following November data confirming some positive trends from numbers in October.

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan raised its forecast for fourth quarter and full year 2022 China GDP on Wednesday, following November data confirming some positive trends from numbers in October.

The bank said it now expected fourth quarter growth to come in at 4.9% quarter-on-quarter compared to a previous forecast of 4.0% though kept its full year 2021 prediction unchanged at 7.8% year-on-year. However, it raised its full year forecast for next year, expecting now 4.9% year-on-year expansion compared to previously 4.7%.

"Economic activity data in November was overall mixed: with a positive surprise on the trade front, disappointment in retail sales, while IP and fixed investment were roughly tracking our forecasts," Haibin Zhu at JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

"Combining the November activity data with the solid October figures, we have revised up our 4Q GDP growth forecast moderately."

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters