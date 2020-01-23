JPMorgan raises CEO Dimon's pay to $31.5 million

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will get a nearly 2% raise in compensation for 2019, the Wall Street bank said on Thursday, bringing his total pay to $31.5 million. His total compensation will include an annual base salary of $1.5 million.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.