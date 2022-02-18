JPMorgan raises annual forecast for net interest income to $53 bln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N expects its net interest income to grow to $53 billion in 2022, up nearly $3 billion from its prior forecast, Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said on Friday at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.