JPMorgan raises annual forecast for net interest income to $53 bln

Feb 18 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N expects its net interest income to grow to $53 billion in 2022, up nearly $3 billion from its prior forecast, Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum said on Friday at a conference hosted by Credit Suisse.

