JPMorgan Q3 Results Top Estimates - Update

October 14, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - US investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported Friday net income for the third quarter of $14.39 billion or $5.07 per share, compared to $12.90 billion or $4.37 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The provision for credit losses was $3.40 billion, reflecting a net reserve build of $810 million and net charge-offs of $2.6 billion, compared to last year's $3.11 billion, reflecting a net reserve build of $1.0 million and net charge-offs of $2.1 billion.

Total net revenue on a reported basis grew 9 percent to $46.43 billion from last year. On a managed basis, net revenue was $47.12 billion, up 9 percent from $43.32 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street expected revenues of $45.57 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income was $23.4 billion, edging down from last year excluding Markets. Non-interest revenue excluding Markets was $14.8 billion, up 16 percent from last year.

Noninterest expense was $24.28 billion, up 8 percent, driven by higher compensation, including higher revenue-related compensation and growth in front office employees, as well as higher brokerage expense and distribution fees, higher auto lease depreciation and higher marketing expense, partially offset by lower legal expense.

