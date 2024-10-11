JPMorgan Q3 Net Profit Down 2% - Update

(RTTNews) - US investment bank JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported Friday net income for the third quarter of $12.90 billion or $4.37 per share, compared to $13.15 billion or $4.33 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The provision for credit losses was $3.11 billion, reflecting a net reserve build of $1.0 million and net charge-offs of $2.1 billion, compared to last year's $1.38 billion.

Total net revenue on a reported basis grew 7 percent to $42.65 billion from last year. On a managed basis, net revenue was $43.32 billion, up 6 percent from $40.69 billion in the same quarter last year. The Street expected revenues of $41.63 billion for the quarter.

Net interest income was $23.5 billion, up 3 percent or up 1 percent excluding Markets. Non-interest revenue excluding Markets was $12.7 billion, up 17 percent from last year.

Noninterest expense was $22.6 billion, up 4 percent, driven by higher compensation, including higher revenue-related compensation and growth in employees, partially offset by lower legal expense.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.