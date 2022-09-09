World Markets

JPMorgan puts sell sign on emerging market government debt

Contributor
Marc Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Analysts at JPMorgan put an 'underweight', or sell sign, on international emerging market sovereign debt on Friday due to the global economic slowdown and ongoing rise in interest rates and the dollar.

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Analysts at JPMorgan put an 'underweight', or sell sign, on international emerging market sovereign debt on Friday due to the global economic slowdown and ongoing rise in interest rates and the dollar.

The lender, viewed as one of the world's most influential investment banks, said the premiums investors demand to hold EM debt rather than ultra-safe U.S. Treasuries could soon balloon out again having improved somewhat recently.

"We move underweight EMBIGD (from marketweight)" JPMorgan said referring the bank's widely-tracked emerging market sovereign debt index.

The "risks are for the next big spread move to be wider than tighter in our view given late cycle financial conditions tightening and growth risks," the bank's analysts added.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Rodrigo Campos)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular