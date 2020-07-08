JPMorgan puts plans for Ohio office return on hold indefinitely- Bloomberg News

July 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N is pulling back on returning employees to offices in Columbus, Ohio, after coronavirus cases in the state jumped, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the decision.

Plans by the biggest U.S. bank to bring back as many as half of its workers to buildings in the city between July 13 and Labor Day are on hold indefinitely, according to the report.

The bank is making plans to start a first phase of returning workers in additional states including Delaware starting in mid-August, Bloomberg said.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.