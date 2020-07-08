JPMorgan puts plans for Ohio office return on hold indefinitely

Recasts with information from bank

July 8 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N is pulling back on returning some of its 18,000 employees to work at offices in Columbus, Ohio, after coronavirus cases in the state jumped, the bank said on Wednesday.

Plans by the biggest U.S. bank to bring back as many as half of its workers to buildings in the city between July 13 and Labor Day are on hold indefinitely, Bloomberg News first reported, citing people briefed on the decision.

The bank is making plans to start a first phase of returning workers to offices in additional states including Delaware starting in mid-August, Bloomberg said.

(Reporting by C Nivedita; Editing by Aditya Soni and Tom Brown)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2626; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.