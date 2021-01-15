JPMorgan Provides $100M Financing Facility for Blockchain Mortgage Platform Figure
Blockchain mortgage platform Figure says it has closed a $100 million financing facility for its mortgage products from investment bank JPMorgan.
- Platform owner Figure Technologies said Wednesday this is the fifth financing facility for its online lending business, which has now closed almost $1.5 billion in total.
- Funding partners now include JPMorgan, Jefferies and a number of other Wall Street banks, said the blockchain company.
- The facility covers both conforming and jumbo mortgages – loans in excess of the traditional lending restrictions.
- “This facility with JPMorgan will help us continue to innovate in the lending space,” said Mike Cagney, CEO of Figure, in a statement.
- Figure Technologies reported its mortgage business grew nearly 50% month over month in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- The firm uses blockchain tech to issue mortgages and loans at greater speed and reduced cost by automating parts of the process.
- CoinDesk reached out to JPMorgan for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
