JPMorgan profit rises on interest income boost

Oct 13 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase's JPM.Nprofit rose in the third quarter as higher interest rates boosted its income from loans, the bank reported on Friday.

Profit was $13.15 billion, or $4.33 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30. That compares with $9.74 billion, or $3.12 per share, a year earlier.

